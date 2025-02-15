Fatal Dispute in Mayiladuthurai: Two Youths Killed Amid Rising Tensions

Three individuals have been apprehended in connection with the murder of two youths, including a college student, in Mayiladuthurai. The police reported on Saturday that the crime was a result of a longstanding enmity among residents of the same village.

The victims were attempting to intervene in an attack on their friend, Dinesh, by three locals. Tragically, two of them succumbed to their injuries en route to the hospital, while the third victim is undergoing treatment. Dinesh escaped unharmed. The authorities clarified that the incident was not linked to the illicit sale of liquor, contrary to some media reports.

Political leaders have condemned the killings. AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami urged Chief Minister M K Stalin to initiate a thorough probe. Similarly, BJP state chief K Annamalai decried the rampant illegal liquor trade in Tamil Nadu. The tragedy has sparked a call for political and legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)