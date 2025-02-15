Left Menu

Authorities Crackdown on Undocumented Workers in Industrial Hub

Fifteen Bangladeshi nationals, including two women, have been detained in Perundurai for staying without valid documents. The police raided areas based on reports of undocumented foreign workers. Interrogations are underway, and further raids are planned to tackle the issue of undocumented workers in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Erode | Updated: 15-02-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 18:26 IST
Fifteen Bangladeshi nationals, including two women, have been taken into custody in Perundurai for allegedly staying without proper documentation, local police reported on Saturday.

The authorities conducted raids in Panikkampalayam, Mettukadai, and Perundurai following reports that foreign nationals were residing and working in private firms without the necessary permits. During the Friday night operation, police found the 15 individuals employed in various private companies and as masons.

Authorities asked the detainees for valid travel documents, including passports and visas, but none could provide them. While interrogations are ongoing, no arrests have been made yet. Known for its large number of undocumented Bangladeshi workers, Perundurai is set for further raids soon to address the issue, police added.

