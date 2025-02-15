Major Drug Bust: Delhi Police Seize Heroin Worth Rs 50 Lakh
The Delhi Police arrested an interstate drug peddler, Nitin, and seized 295 grams of heroin valued at approximately Rs 50 lakh. The arrest occurred on February 14 in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area during regular patrolling. Nitin, who confessed to drug trafficking, also provided details about his supplier.
The Delhi Police achieved a significant victory in its anti-narcotics operations with the arrest of an interstate drug peddler named Nitin, aged 31. The operation led to the seizure of 295 grams of heroin, valued at approximately Rs 50 lakh.
The arrest took place on February 14, following a proactive patrolling effort in the Nand Nagri area of northeast Delhi. Upon intercepting Nitin, the police conducted a search of his vehicle, during which the illicit substance was discovered.
During subsequent interrogation, Nitin confessed to his active participation in drug trafficking activities and disclosed critical information about his supplier. Authorities also found that Nitin had a previous case registered against him in Ghaziabad, further complicating his legal troubles.
