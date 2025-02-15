Left Menu

Bust of Fraudulent Call Center Unveils $1.92 Crore Scam in Nashik

Seven individuals, including a woman, were apprehended for operating an illegal call center scam in Nashik, tricking U.S. citizens into purchasing gift vouchers. The operation was busted after a tip-off led to a raid. Authorities have seized electronic evidence and cash, estimating a fraud of Rs 1.92 crore.

A significant breakthrough in Nashik has led to the arrest of seven individuals involved in a fraudulent call center scam targeting U.S. citizens, a senior police official reported on Saturday.

After receiving a tip-off on January 28, police raided a bungalow-based call center last Thursday, uncovering deceptive operations. The perpetrators allegedly sent fake software notifications about computer viruses to unsuspecting Americans, requiring them to purchase gift vouchers as payment for rectification.

The bust has revealed an estimated scam totaling Rs 1.92 crore, affecting between 100 to 150 U.S. citizens since December 2023. Authorities have confiscated 12 laptops, 13 mobile phones, a server, and Rs 47,600 in cash. While seven arrests were made, two suspects remain at large as the investigation continues.

