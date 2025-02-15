Left Menu

Jaishankar Strengthens Global Ties at Munich Security Conference

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in significant discussions with global counterparts during the Munich Security Conference 2025. Meetings focused on trade, mobility, and security architecture. Jaishankar also discussed the Ukraine conflict and India's global engagement strategy, highlighting strong bilateral relationships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 15-02-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 20:06 IST
Jaishankar Strengthens Global Ties at Munich Security Conference
Jaishankar
  • Country:
  • Germany

During the Munich Security Conference 2025, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in pivotal negotiations with leaders from Austria, Romania, Denmark, Mongolia, Argentina, and more. Discussions concentrated on mutual cooperation in trade and mobility, along with addressing challenges in global security architecture.

Jaishankar's participation in a panel discussion titled 'Live to Vote Another Day: Fortifying Democratic Resilience' was notable, featuring key figures such as Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and US Senator Elissa Slotkin. He expressed appreciation for insights shared by Alexander Schallenberg, Austria's Federal Chancellor.

Further meetings with leaders including Ukraine's Andrii Sybiha and Germany's Boris Pistorius emphasized India's intent to resolve conflicts and strengthen bilateral relations. Discussions also covered economic cooperation, technology partnerships, and global strategic alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025