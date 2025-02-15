Jaishankar Strengthens Global Ties at Munich Security Conference

During the Munich Security Conference 2025, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in pivotal negotiations with leaders from Austria, Romania, Denmark, Mongolia, Argentina, and more. Discussions concentrated on mutual cooperation in trade and mobility, along with addressing challenges in global security architecture.

Jaishankar's participation in a panel discussion titled 'Live to Vote Another Day: Fortifying Democratic Resilience' was notable, featuring key figures such as Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and US Senator Elissa Slotkin. He expressed appreciation for insights shared by Alexander Schallenberg, Austria's Federal Chancellor.

Further meetings with leaders including Ukraine's Andrii Sybiha and Germany's Boris Pistorius emphasized India's intent to resolve conflicts and strengthen bilateral relations. Discussions also covered economic cooperation, technology partnerships, and global strategic alliances.

