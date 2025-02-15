Police Bust Prostitution Racket in Maharashtra's Latur District

In a significant breakthrough, police have uncovered a prostitution racket operating in Maharashtra's Latur district. An official confirmed the operation's existence at a lodge in Ausa after using a decoy customer for verification.

The authorities quickly sprang into action, conducting a raid on the premises, which resulted in the rescue of a woman who had been forced into the illegal trade.

The lodge manager has been apprehended, while two additional individuals involved in running the operation have been booked according to police statements.

