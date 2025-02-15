Left Menu

Police Bust Prostitution Racket in Maharashtra's Latur District

Police in Maharashtra's Latur district have uncovered a prostitution operation at a lodge in Ausa. A decoy customer was used to confirm the illegal activities, leading to the rescue of a woman and the arrest of the lodge manager. Two other individuals involved have been booked.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 15-02-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 20:27 IST
In a significant breakthrough, police have uncovered a prostitution racket operating in Maharashtra's Latur district. An official confirmed the operation's existence at a lodge in Ausa after using a decoy customer for verification.

The authorities quickly sprang into action, conducting a raid on the premises, which resulted in the rescue of a woman who had been forced into the illegal trade.

The lodge manager has been apprehended, while two additional individuals involved in running the operation have been booked according to police statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

