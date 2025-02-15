Left Menu

Delhi Court Convicts Trio on Assembly Charges: A Night of Reckoning

A Delhi court convicted three men—Ravi Gupta, David Gupta, and Anil Sisodiya—on charges of unlawful assembly and attempted culpable homicide, while acquitting two others based on reasonable doubt. The incident involved an attack causing severe injuries during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. Sentencing arguments are scheduled for February 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 20:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has found three men guilty of unlawful assembly and the attempted culpable homicide of two individuals during an attack that took place on July 4, 2020.

The court ruled that Ravi Gupta, David Gupta, and Anil Sisodiya were involved in an assembly aimed at assaulting Suman Kumar Jha and Keshav Jha with sticks and rods, resulting in serious injuries to both victims.

The court acquitted Kamlesh Sharma and Sheikh Sameer Ali due to reasonable doubt. Sentencing arguments for the convicted trio are set for February 20, with the case highlighting the complexities of justice during pandemic constraints.

(With inputs from agencies.)

