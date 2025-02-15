Deve Gowda Advocates for Water Justice in Karnataka

H D Deve Gowda, the leader of the JDS, has reiterated the necessity for Karnataka to receive 25 TMC of water under the Godavari-Krishna-Cauvery irrigation project. During a media address, he expressed readiness to collaborate with all political parties, including the Congress and BJP, to advocate for this cause.

The former Prime Minister emphasized that the issue of irrigation should transcend political rivalry and called it unfair to politicize it. Gowda recalled previous instances where he cooperated with political opponents for Karnataka's gains in water distribution and criticized the lack of implementation funds for projects initiated by the Congress.

Deve Gowda, who has raised the matter in Parliament, underlined his commitment to ensuring justice for Karnataka in water allocation. He criticized the current allocation of 15.891 TMC as inadequate and announced plans for a major political convention in Karnataka to unify support for the cause, stressing the urgency of addressing the alleged disparities in water distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)