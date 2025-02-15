Left Menu

Deve Gowda Advocates for Water Justice in Karnataka

JDS leader H D Deve Gowda pledged to support Karnataka's demand for 25 TMC of water under the Godavari-Krishna-Cauvery irrigation project. He called for bipartisan cooperation, stressing that irrigation is not a political issue. Gowda plans to engage political leaders and intensify efforts for equitable water distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-02-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 20:38 IST
H D Deve Gowda, the leader of the JDS, has reiterated the necessity for Karnataka to receive 25 TMC of water under the Godavari-Krishna-Cauvery irrigation project. During a media address, he expressed readiness to collaborate with all political parties, including the Congress and BJP, to advocate for this cause.

The former Prime Minister emphasized that the issue of irrigation should transcend political rivalry and called it unfair to politicize it. Gowda recalled previous instances where he cooperated with political opponents for Karnataka's gains in water distribution and criticized the lack of implementation funds for projects initiated by the Congress.

Deve Gowda, who has raised the matter in Parliament, underlined his commitment to ensuring justice for Karnataka in water allocation. He criticized the current allocation of 15.891 TMC as inadequate and announced plans for a major political convention in Karnataka to unify support for the cause, stressing the urgency of addressing the alleged disparities in water distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

