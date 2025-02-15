Left Menu

Punjab Police Crackdown on Fraudulent Immigration: Anil Batra Arrested

Anil Batra, a travel agent, was arrested by Punjab Police's NRI affairs wing for allegedly aiding illegal immigration to the USA. A Special Investigation Team led by Additional DGP Praveen Sinha is investigating. The DGP advises citizens to use only licensed immigration services to avoid scams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-02-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 21:04 IST
Amid a rigorous campaign against fraudulent immigration consultants, Punjab Police's NRI affairs wing detained travel agent Anil Batra from Patiala. Batra is accused of facilitating the illegal entry of individuals into the United States.

The apprehension follows a pattern of events where multiple FIRs have been lodged against travel agents accused of deceit. A Special Investigation Team, guided by Additional DGP Praveen Sinha, is meticulously examining the multiple complaints filed by the victims.

Batra's operations allegedly included arranging travel routes through South America and Central America for seamless, albeit illegal, entry into the US. His bank accounts have been frozen, and the public is urged to report any suspicious activities related to immigration services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

