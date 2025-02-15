Kainerugaba's Bold Threat: A Flicker of Regional Tensions

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Uganda's chief of defense forces, issued a stern warning on Saturday, threatening military action in Bunia, eastern Congo, unless local forces lay down arms within 24 hours. His declaration aligns with Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, his father, but has left the nation's military spokesman silent on the matter.

Kainerugaba's comments, made on social media, were sparked by alleged attacks on the Bahima ethnic group in Congo. His rhetoric of claiming Congo territory has raised fears of escalating regional tensions, with similarities being drawn to the Second Congolese War of 1998.

The Ugandan general has been publicly sympathetic towards M23 rebels, referring to them as allies in the past. This stance, alongside the deployment of over 1,000 Ugandan soldiers in eastern Congo, has contributed to fears of another conflict, reflecting Uganda's economic and geopolitical motivations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)