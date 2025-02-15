Controversial Termination: Jammu & Kashmir LG Fires Government Employees Over Alleged Terror Links

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has dismissed three government employees over alleged terror affiliations, igniting significant criticism. Among the dismissed are a jailed policeman, a teacher, and a forest department orderly, accused of ties with terrorist organizations.

The decision to terminate these employees was made under Article 311 (2)(c) of the Constitution after extensive investigations substantiated their terror connections, according to officials. This move is part of a series of actions aiming to rid the Union Territory's government employees of any terror links.

Critics, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, have rebuked the LG's decision, questioning the due process and its impact on government job security for Kashmiris. As a result, debates over civil liberties and security measures intensify in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)