Left Menu

Controversial Termination: Jammu & Kashmir LG Fires Government Employees Over Alleged Terror Links

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha dismissed three government employees, including a jailed policeman, citing alleged terror links. This decision has sparked criticism, particularly from Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who questioned the dismissal process. The major action follows security reviews encouraging intensified anti-terror operations in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu/Srinagar | Updated: 15-02-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 21:22 IST
Controversial Termination: Jammu & Kashmir LG Fires Government Employees Over Alleged Terror Links
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has dismissed three government employees over alleged terror affiliations, igniting significant criticism. Among the dismissed are a jailed policeman, a teacher, and a forest department orderly, accused of ties with terrorist organizations.

The decision to terminate these employees was made under Article 311 (2)(c) of the Constitution after extensive investigations substantiated their terror connections, according to officials. This move is part of a series of actions aiming to rid the Union Territory's government employees of any terror links.

Critics, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, have rebuked the LG's decision, questioning the due process and its impact on government job security for Kashmiris. As a result, debates over civil liberties and security measures intensify in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025