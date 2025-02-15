Left Menu

European Capitals Questioned on Security Guarantees for Ukraine

The United States has inquired European nations about possible security contributions to Ukraine. A document seeking details on troop and weapon supplies has been circulated, aiming to initiate a framework for negotiations. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy advocates for a European army, citing the need for continental protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 21:49 IST
The United States has reached out to European capitals, seeking clarity on their potential contributions to Ukraine's security.

According to four European sources, a document has been sent, probing into various aspects such as future troop contributions and security arrangements. The report, brought to light by the Financial Times, emphasizes the U.S. interest.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for the establishment of a European army, arguing it's vital for Europe to ensure its own protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

