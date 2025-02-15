European Capitals Questioned on Security Guarantees for Ukraine

The United States has reached out to European capitals, seeking clarity on their potential contributions to Ukraine's security.

According to four European sources, a document has been sent, probing into various aspects such as future troop contributions and security arrangements. The report, brought to light by the Financial Times, emphasizes the U.S. interest.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for the establishment of a European army, arguing it's vital for Europe to ensure its own protection.

