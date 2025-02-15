The Mumbai Arms Bust: Crime Branch Cracks Down

In a major breakthrough, the crime branch of Mumbai police on Saturday apprehended two individuals following the recovery of three country-made pistols and eight live cartridges.

The accused, Zeeshan Jamil Ahmed and Dinesh Kumar Mahendra Pal, originally hail from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh. The arrest was made in the Wadala area based on valuable intelligence reports.

Further investigations are being conducted to determine the origin of the weapons and their intended use, while the duo remains booked under the stringent Arms Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)