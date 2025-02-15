Left Menu

Europe's Dilemma: Security Guarantees for Ukraine

Finnish President Alexander Stubb revealed that the U.S. has asked European nations what security guarantees they can offer Ukraine. The U.S. questionnaire aims to prompt Europeans to consider their stance and decide collectively on their response, as discussed at the Munich Security Conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 15-02-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 22:24 IST
The United States has sent a formal inquiry to European countries, asking them to deliberate on security assurances they might provide to Ukraine, Finnish President Alexander Stubb announced on Saturday.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Stubb detailed that the U.S. questionnaire requires Europeans to assess their capabilities and decisions.

'This will force Europeans to think,' Stubb stated, highlighting the necessity for Europe to decide on a collaborative response to the American request.

(With inputs from agencies.)

