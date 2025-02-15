Europe's Dilemma: Security Guarantees for Ukraine

The United States has sent a formal inquiry to European countries, asking them to deliberate on security assurances they might provide to Ukraine, Finnish President Alexander Stubb announced on Saturday.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Stubb detailed that the U.S. questionnaire requires Europeans to assess their capabilities and decisions.

'This will force Europeans to think,' Stubb stated, highlighting the necessity for Europe to decide on a collaborative response to the American request.

