Trump's Ukraine Peace Talks Exclude Europe: A New Security Equation

Europe has been excluded from Ukraine peace talks as per Trump's envoy's statements. European leaders express disapproval, emphasizing Europe's significant role in the region's security. Discussions around potential military commitments and the concept of a European army are on the rise amid shifting U.S. priorities and focus on global security dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 23:57 IST
Europe has been sidelined in the forthcoming Ukraine peace talks, following revelations by Donald Trump's lead Ukraine envoy. The U.S. sent a questionnaire to European countries, probing their capability to ensure security guarantees for Kyiv. This move has stirred tensions, as some European allies seek greater involvement in resolving the Ukraine conflict.

General Keith Kellogg, speaking at a Munich security conference, confirmed that Europeans would not be part of the negotiations, although Ukrainians are assured a seat at the table. European leaders, including Finland's President Alexander Stubb, criticized the exclusion, urging Europe to take a more active role in its own defense matters.

The announcement has prompted discussions on revamping European military strategies, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy advocated for a European army. The Trump administration has left some European allies concerned over potential concessions to Russia, though recent G7 commitments suggest ongoing international collaboration to secure peace in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

