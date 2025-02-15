Trump's Ukraine Peace Talks Exclude Europe: A New Security Equation

Europe has been sidelined in the forthcoming Ukraine peace talks, following revelations by Donald Trump's lead Ukraine envoy. The U.S. sent a questionnaire to European countries, probing their capability to ensure security guarantees for Kyiv. This move has stirred tensions, as some European allies seek greater involvement in resolving the Ukraine conflict.

General Keith Kellogg, speaking at a Munich security conference, confirmed that Europeans would not be part of the negotiations, although Ukrainians are assured a seat at the table. European leaders, including Finland's President Alexander Stubb, criticized the exclusion, urging Europe to take a more active role in its own defense matters.

The announcement has prompted discussions on revamping European military strategies, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy advocated for a European army. The Trump administration has left some European allies concerned over potential concessions to Russia, though recent G7 commitments suggest ongoing international collaboration to secure peace in Ukraine.

