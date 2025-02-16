Left Menu

European Allies Set to Convene Informal Summit on Ukraine in Paris

France is planning an informal summit of European leaders to address Ukraine's security, largely driven by U.S. pressure to resolve the Ukrainian conflict. Discussions involve potential roles Europe might adopt for Ukraine's security. The summit may involve Britain, with ambiguity around the Ukrainian President's invitation.

16-02-2025
France is in the process of organizing an informal summit for European leaders to deliberate on security issues concerning Ukraine, a French presidency official confirmed on Saturday. Reports from four European diplomats suggest the meeting is expected to take place on Monday.

At the Munich Security Conference, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski indicated French President Emmanuel Macron is spearheading this initiative, inviting leaders to Paris. Sikorski highlighted President Trump's strategic approach, urging Europe to respond accordingly to shifting geopolitical dynamics.

Amidst U.S. President Donald Trump's pressure to resolve the Ukraine conflict, Europe aims to define its role in safeguarding Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has proposed forming a European army as an alternative to relying solely on U.S. protection. Discussions concerning summit invitations are ongoing, with Britain's participation confirmed, while Zelenskiy's attendance remains uncertain.

