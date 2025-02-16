Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Overture Amidst Middle East Turmoil

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio touched down in Israel in the late hours of Saturday, marking his inaugural journey to the Middle East. This visit follows the controversial suggestion by President Donald Trump regarding the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza.

Back in January, President Trump put forward the idea that Egypt and Jordan should accommodate the Gazan population, an idea that was met with firm opposition. On February 4, during talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump shocked many by proposing the resettlement of Gaza's 2.2 million residents, with the United States assuming control of the demolished area for redevelopment.

The unfolding Israeli-Palestinian conflict has seen a devastating assault on Gaza by Israeli forces, causing over 47,000 Palestinian deaths, as reported by Gaza's health ministry. As Rubio discusses the situation during his visit, his agenda includes examining the aftermath of a recent Hamas attack on Israel and pursuing new diplomatic pathways as encouraged by Trump's administration.

