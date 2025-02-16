Deported Youths Arrested in Murder Case Upon Arrival in India

Two youths from Rajpura, Patiala district, were among 116 individuals deported from the United States. An American C-17 aircraft landed at Amritsar airport, leading to their arrest on Saturday night, as authorities confirmed on Sunday.

The accused, Sandeep Singh, also known as Sunny, along with Pradeep Singh, were wanted in a murder case from June 2023. Senior Superintendent of Police, Nanak Singh, endorsed their apprehension at the airport.

A team led by the Rajpura police station's SHO was dispatched to Amritsar airport for their arrest. The American military transport carried 116 deported illegal immigrants, including 65 from Punjab, reflecting the US's intensified immigration enforcement under the Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)