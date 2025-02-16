Left Menu

Deported Youths Arrested in Murder Case Upon Arrival in India

Two individuals from Rajpura, deported by the US, were arrested at Amritsar airport in connection with a murder case. Sandeep Singh and Pradeep Singh had been wanted for a murder registered in June 2023. They were part of a group of 116 deported illegal immigrants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patiala | Updated: 16-02-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 12:26 IST
Deported Youths Arrested in Murder Case Upon Arrival in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two youths from Rajpura, Patiala district, were among 116 individuals deported from the United States. An American C-17 aircraft landed at Amritsar airport, leading to their arrest on Saturday night, as authorities confirmed on Sunday.

The accused, Sandeep Singh, also known as Sunny, along with Pradeep Singh, were wanted in a murder case from June 2023. Senior Superintendent of Police, Nanak Singh, endorsed their apprehension at the airport.

A team led by the Rajpura police station's SHO was dispatched to Amritsar airport for their arrest. The American military transport carried 116 deported illegal immigrants, including 65 from Punjab, reflecting the US's intensified immigration enforcement under the Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025