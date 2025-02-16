Islamist Attack Suspected in Villach Stabbing Rampage

Austrian authorities suspect that a recent stabbing spree in Villach, allegedly perpetrated by a 23-year-old Syrian, was an Islamist attack, as reported by news agency APA.

The incident has raised alarms, prompting an investigation to uncover the motives behind the violent outburst.

Interior Minister Gerhard Karner is scheduled to deliver an official statement to the press at 11:30 a.m. (1030 GMT) to elaborate on the details gathered so far.

