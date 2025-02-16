Tragic Stampede Raises Questions on Railway Safety and Governance

Trinamool Congress leaders have sharply criticized the Indian government following a fatal stampede at New Delhi railway station, which resulted in 18 deaths. The leaders attributed the tragedy to gross mismanagement and safety failures, particularly during large gatherings like religious events.

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee called for better safety planning, while TMC's Kunal Ghosh accused the government of prioritizing publicity over passenger welfare. The incident has spurred demands for Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to resign.

Amid accusations of a cover-up, Northern Railway officials confirmed the stampede occurred on a foot-overbridge, triggered by passengers slipping. A high-level inquiry has been initiated to assess the lapses.

(With inputs from agencies.)