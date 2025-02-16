Left Menu

Delhi High Court Denies Bail in Shopkeeper's Sexual Assault Case

The Delhi High Court has denied anticipatory bail to a shopkeeper accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a minor girl at his shop. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma noted the gravity of the allegations, consistency of the survivor's statement, and ongoing crucial investigation as reasons for this decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 16:31 IST
The Delhi High Court has turned down the anticipatory bail request of a shopkeeper accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl on multiple occasions at his establishment.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma emphasized the seriousness of the charges, highlighting the consistent nature of the survivor's statement and the critical stage of the investigation. The ruling was delivered on February 14.

Allegations state the accused coerced the victim into visiting his shop with threats against her family. While CCTV footage presented by the applicant did not show any assault, the High Court sent it for forensic examination to confirm its authenticity. Until then, the footage does not support the applicant's case.

