BJP Vice-President in Hot Water for Gun-Toting Dance at Wedding

Chintaman Lokhande, a businessman and vice-president of the BJP's OBC cell in Kalyan, Maharashtra, is facing legal troubles after a video surfaced showing him brandishing a revolver during a dance at his sister's pre-wedding ceremony in Thane.

The incident, caught on camera and widely shared on social media, prompted the police to register a first information report against Lokhande and his brother. Senior inspector Dr. Amarnath Waghmode from the Khadakpada police station confirmed the initiation of a probe under the Arms Act.

According to eyewitnesses, Lokhande stunned wedding guests in the Umbarde village of Kalyan when he unexpectedly pulled out a revolver while dancing, waving it in the air. The investigation is currently ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)