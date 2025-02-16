Court Denies Bail in Child Assault Case Due to Serious Allegations

The Delhi High Court has denied an anticipatory bail request made by a shopkeeper accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl repeatedly at his shop.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma highlighted the gravity and seriousness of the allegations, with the victim's consistent statements and the investigation reaching a pivotal stage, leading to the bail request being dismissed.

The prosecution stated that the accused subjected the minor to prolonged sexual assault, coercing her with threats to her family. This led to an FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act after the girl confided in her mother.

(With inputs from agencies.)