Court Denies Bail in Child Assault Case Due to Serious Allegations
The Delhi High Court denied anticipatory bail to a shopkeeper accused of sexually assaulting a minor. The court found the allegations serious, supported by evidence, and noted the investigation's crucial phase. The alleged victim reported coercion and threats, leading to an FIR under the POCSO Act.
The Delhi High Court has denied an anticipatory bail request made by a shopkeeper accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl repeatedly at his shop.
Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma highlighted the gravity and seriousness of the allegations, with the victim's consistent statements and the investigation reaching a pivotal stage, leading to the bail request being dismissed.
The prosecution stated that the accused subjected the minor to prolonged sexual assault, coercing her with threats to her family. This led to an FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act after the girl confided in her mother.
