Shocking Allegation: Woman Claims In-Laws Administered HIV-Infected Injection Over Dowry Dispute
A woman from Uttarakhand has accused her in-laws of administering an HIV-infected syringe after unmet dowry demands. The police are investigating the allegations, which include providing a car and cash as dowry. A case under attempted murder and domestic violence laws has been registered.
In a harrowing case from Uttarakhand, a woman has accused her in-laws of administering an HIV-infected syringe to her following unmet dowry demands. Police are currently investigating the grave allegations made by the woman's family as reported on Sunday.
The victim, Sonal, was married to Abhishek from Haridwar, according to Station House Officer Rojant Tyagi. Her father alleged substantial dowry was given, including cash, jewelry, and a car, yet her in-laws demanded more. Faced with refusal, Sonal reportedly suffered mental and physical harassment and was subsequently evicted from the household.
After her health decline, it was discovered she was HIV positive, prompting further claims of malicious medical treatment. Authorities have registered a case against four individuals, including her husband, for attempted murder and violations of domestic violence and dowry laws. The investigation continues to substantiate these serious claims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
