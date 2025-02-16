Left Menu

Tensions Flare Again Along LoC Amid Renewed Ceasefire Talks

A brief exchange of fire occurred along the Line of Control in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. An Indian Army post was attacked from a forested area, prompting a brief retaliation. No damages were reported on the Indian side. Uncertainty remains over whether the attackers were Pakistan army personnel or terrorists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 16-02-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 18:36 IST
  India

In the latest development along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, a brief exchange of fire took place in the Poonch district on Sunday, according to security officials.

The exchange was initiated when an Indian Army post came under attack from a forested area across the LoC at around 11:30 AM in the Gulpur sector. Indian soldiers retaliated, and the skirmish, fortunately, lasted for only a short duration.

Security officials confirmed there was no damage reported on the Indian side. However, clarity about the attackers' identities remains elusive, with uncertainty surrounding whether the firing was orchestrated by the Pakistan army or terrorists attempting to sneak in.

