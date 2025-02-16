Left Menu

Security Overhaul at LNJP Hospital Post-Stampede Chaos

Following a deadly stampede at New Delhi railway station, LNJP Hospital implemented strict security measures. Entry was restricted to medical staff, and family access denied, causing distress. The stampede occurred as crowds rushed for trains to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh. Victims' families struggled to identify loved ones amid heightened security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 19:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A deadly stampede at New Delhi's railway station on Saturday night led to intensified security at LNJP Hospital, where victims were treated. Entry was strictly controlled and limited to medical staff, prompting chaos and distress among families seeking information about their loved ones.

The stampede was triggered by a massive rush of people trying to board trains to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. In response, paramilitary forces were deployed extensively outside LNJP Hospital, sealing entry and exit points with police barricades.

Despite the desperate attempts of family members to access information, many were turned away as officials conducted rigorous checks. This situation exacerbated tensions, leaving many frustrated and without clear answers about missing relatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

