Maharashtra's Deputy CM Slams Substandard Development

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar criticized contractors for submitting fraudulent bills in a speech at Jalna. He highlighted subpar development despite high expenditures and vowed not to tolerate negligence. Pawar also promised financial support for a local hospital and stressed the need for accountability among officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 16-02-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 19:29 IST
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, has raised concerns over contractors submitting bills for development work that is never completed, emphasizing that such malpractice will not be tolerated. Speaking in Partur, Jalna district, he addressed the issue while welcoming ex-MLA Suresh Jethliya to his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Pawar lamented the poor quality of development projects, despite significant government spending, and insisted that contractors engaging in such activities should stay away from the NCP. Highlighting government waste on salaries and pensions without corresponding improvements, he urged officials to uphold their responsibilities.

Pawar criticized the condition of the new collector's office in Jalna and expressed shock at the shoddy work. He further announced financial aid for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Government Medical College and Hospital, while condemning poor hygiene practices and urging the installation of CCTV cameras to address issues like spitting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

