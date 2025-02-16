Tensions in Lebanon: Deadly Clashes and Uncertainty Ahead of Ceasefire Deadline

Tensions escalated in southern Lebanon on Sunday as Israeli forces opened fire on a group of residents attempting to return to the village of Houla, resulting in the death of a woman and injuries to several others, as reported by the Lebanese state-run news agency.

The incident took place just days before a pivotal ceasefire deadline requiring Israel's full military withdrawal from the area, following an agreement with Lebanon that extended the original late January deadline to February 18. The situation remains volatile as Lebanon experiences internal strife related to the presence of Israeli forces and recent allegations of Iranian interventions.

As protests and military activities continue, the Lebanese army has taken partial control of newly vacated areas but cautions citizens against entering locations not yet secured. Further complicating matters, tensions have been fueled by Israeli accusations of Iranian financial support to Hezbollah, leading to the cancellation of a Tehran-Beirut flight and leaving several passengers stranded.

(With inputs from agencies.)