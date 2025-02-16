Stampede Tragedy at New Delhi Railway Station: Bihar Native Casualties and Outrage

A tragic stampede broke out at New Delhi railway station late Saturday night, resulting in the deaths of at least 18 people and injuring over a dozen. Among the deceased were eight individuals from Bihar, prompting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to express his condolences and announce an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of those killed and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

The incident, described as heart-wrenching by Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, drew sharp criticism from various political figures. RJD supremo Lalu Prasad condemned the central government's inadequate arrangements and called for the resignation of the railway minister, declaring the stampede as a significant failure in ensuring passenger safety.

As lakhs of pilgrims headed to Prayagraj for a religious gathering, questions arose over the government's handling of the event. Opposition leaders demanded accountability and improvements in arrangements to prevent further tragedies, as families mourn the loss of their loved ones in overcrowded conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)