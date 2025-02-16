Left Menu

Tragic Love Tale Ends in Murder in Telangana

A 26-year-old man was murdered and burned by a girl's father in Telangana for allegedly harassing her in the name of love. The man, a married father of two, was killed with sticks and his body was burned. The accused has been apprehended, and further investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-02-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 20:55 IST
Tragic Love Tale Ends in Murder in Telangana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a gruesome incident in Telangana's Sangareddy district, a 26-year-old man was allegedly murdered and his body set ablaze by the father of a teenage girl. The police report that the victim, a married man with two children, was killed after reportedly harassing the man's daughter.

Authorities revealed that the murder took place on the night of February 12 at the accused's residence. The victim was reportedly struck with sticks before the accused set his body and his two-wheeler on fire.

Following a missing person's report filed by the victim's wife, the case was reclassified as murder. The accused allegedly acted out of anger over the victim's advances towards his ninth-grade daughter. Ongoing investigations seek to uncover more details about this shocking act of violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025