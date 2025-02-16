Tragic Love Tale Ends in Murder in Telangana

In a gruesome incident in Telangana's Sangareddy district, a 26-year-old man was allegedly murdered and his body set ablaze by the father of a teenage girl. The police report that the victim, a married man with two children, was killed after reportedly harassing the man's daughter.

Authorities revealed that the murder took place on the night of February 12 at the accused's residence. The victim was reportedly struck with sticks before the accused set his body and his two-wheeler on fire.

Following a missing person's report filed by the victim's wife, the case was reclassified as murder. The accused allegedly acted out of anger over the victim's advances towards his ninth-grade daughter. Ongoing investigations seek to uncover more details about this shocking act of violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)