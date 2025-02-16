Controversy Brews Over Alleged ISI Links Involving Gaurav Gogoi's Spouse
The Assam government decided not to file a case against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi or his British wife amid allegations of her ISI links. Instead, an FIR was filed against Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, whose activities are suspected of undermining India's national security. An inquiry will investigate a potential conspiracy.
The Assam cabinet, amidst a media storm, chose to refrain from filing a case against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and his British wife regarding alleged ISI connections. However, they directed police action against Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the seriousness of the allegations against Sheikh, whose social media activity and public information seem to target India's internal affairs. An in-depth investigation is being ordered to uncover any larger conspiracies involving Sheikh.
The government remains concerned about Assam's historical vulnerability to ISI activities. The investigation intends to track down Sheikh's network and any local collaborators aiding his anti-India agenda. Meanwhile, controversy looms over Gogoi's wife's participation in past Indian political campaigns, raising questions about visa violation.
