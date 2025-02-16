Arrests Made in Connection with Mosque Survey Violence

Two individuals, identified as Mohammad Hasan and Samad, were apprehended by authorities on Sunday. They are suspected of involvement in the violent outbreak that occurred last November following a court-mandated survey of a historic mosque attributed to the Mughal era, which resulted in four fatalities.

The police reported that the accused confessed during interrogation to participating in the protests against the survey. They were reportedly part of a mob that assembled near the mosque on November 24 and were accused of inciting further violence.

A police statement detailed that the crowd had moved to Hindupura Khera Nakhasa Tiraha, engaging in violent acts that included firing at law enforcement officers, stone-pelting, and setting ablaze a police vehicle with malicious intent.

(With inputs from agencies.)