Deportations Surge: 170 Pakistanis Sent Home from Middle East and Beyond

In a significant crackdown, 170 Pakistanis have been deported from countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and various others over the past two days, a report highlighted on Sunday. Allegations against these individuals ranged from engaging in begging to more severe issues such as drug dealing and violating residency laws.

According to sources cited by Geo News, Saudi authorities expelled 94 Pakistanis, some of whom faced blacklisting due to their involvement in illegal activities and lack of proper sponsorship. Meanwhile, authorities in the UAE deported 39 individuals post-sentencing for similar offenses, also including contractual violations.

Simultaneously, 59 travelers were offloaded from international flights due to inadequate travel documentation. Among these, Umrah pilgrims faced travel denial over insufficient hotel arrangements and funds. The Federal Investigation Agency took into custody 24 individuals upon their deportation arrival in Karachi, intensifying the clampdown efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)