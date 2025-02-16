Left Menu

Deportations Surge: 170 Pakistanis Sent Home from Middle East and Beyond

In the last two days, 170 Pakistanis were deported from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and other nations for offenses including begging, drug dealing, and illegal residence. Authorities also stopped 59 passengers bound for various countries due to travel and visa issues, while the FIA arrested 24 deportees in Karachi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 16-02-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 21:55 IST
  • Pakistan

In a significant crackdown, 170 Pakistanis have been deported from countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and various others over the past two days, a report highlighted on Sunday. Allegations against these individuals ranged from engaging in begging to more severe issues such as drug dealing and violating residency laws.

According to sources cited by Geo News, Saudi authorities expelled 94 Pakistanis, some of whom faced blacklisting due to their involvement in illegal activities and lack of proper sponsorship. Meanwhile, authorities in the UAE deported 39 individuals post-sentencing for similar offenses, also including contractual violations.

Simultaneously, 59 travelers were offloaded from international flights due to inadequate travel documentation. Among these, Umrah pilgrims faced travel denial over insufficient hotel arrangements and funds. The Federal Investigation Agency took into custody 24 individuals upon their deportation arrival in Karachi, intensifying the clampdown efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

