Dramatic Bank Heist in Kerala: Suspect Arrested

Rijo Antony was arrested in Kerala after a bank robbery at knifepoint. He stole Rs 15 lakh to clear his debts but was caught at home. Police recovered Rs 10 lakh from him. He previously visited the bank and planned the theft knowing the staff's schedule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 16-02-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 23:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Kerala police have arrested Rijo Antony, the man suspected of orchestrating a dramatic bank robbery in Chalakudy. Just three days after the daylight heist at knifepoint, Antony was apprehended at his residence, central to the investigation that began unfolding in the bustling central region of Kerala.

According to authorities, the bank robbery saw the suspect escaping with approximately Rs 15 lakh. The investigation was expedited when CCTV footage revealed him wearing a helmet, jacket, and gloves, entering the bank on a scooter with a loaded bag. Inside, he swiftly locked staff members in a room, broke into the cash counter, and left with the money.

The police inquiry heavily relied on surveillance footage and phone records, which were instrumental in locating Antony. During interrogation, he confessed that the crime was motivated by mounting debts and his desire to maintain a lavish lifestyle. With efforts ongoing to recover the remaining funds, officers confirmed that surveillance operations will continue to scrutinize the extent of the financial discrepancies involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

