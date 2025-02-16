Panchayat Pandemonium: Tensions Flare Over Alleged Commission Controversy
A district panchayat meeting in Basti turned chaotic due to a row over alleged corruption. Videos of the altercation have gone viral. President Sanjay Chaudhary was forced to leave, as BJP member Pramod Chaudhary criticized leadership over a costly new project, alleging misuse of funds and corruption.
A recent district panchayat meeting in Basti descended into chaos as a heated altercation erupted between the BJP district panchayat president and its members.
The incident, widely shared on social media, arose from allegations of a 41.5 percent commission in panchayat projects, prompting sharp criticisms from BJP member Pramod Chaudhary.
Despite claims of corruption, district president Sanjay Chaudhary denied these allegations, stating that procedures were followed, with plans for future projects receiving unanimous approval. He downplayed the incident as a typical internal disagreement.
