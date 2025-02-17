Trade Union Worker Stabbed to Death Amidst Political Tensions

In a tragic incident, a headload worker affiliated with the trade union CITU has been fatally stabbed, as confirmed by local police on Monday.

The victim, identified as 35-year-old Jithin from Mampara, was attacked following a violent altercation between groups in the Kochupalam area near Perunad on Sunday night.

Police have detained three individuals for questioning, dismissing political motives despite reports suggesting BJP-RSS involvement. The investigation remains active as authorities look into additional suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)