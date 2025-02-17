Trade Union Worker Stabbed to Death Amidst Political Tensions
Jithin, a headload worker connected to CITU, was stabbed to death following a clash in Perunad. Three suspects are in custody, with more possibly involved. Though initially suspected of a political motive, police clarify detainees belong to different political groups. Investigations continue.
In a tragic incident, a headload worker affiliated with the trade union CITU has been fatally stabbed, as confirmed by local police on Monday.
The victim, identified as 35-year-old Jithin from Mampara, was attacked following a violent altercation between groups in the Kochupalam area near Perunad on Sunday night.
Police have detained three individuals for questioning, dismissing political motives despite reports suggesting BJP-RSS involvement. The investigation remains active as authorities look into additional suspects.
