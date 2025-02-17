Taiwan Strait Tensions: A Global Security Challenge

Taiwan's defense ministry firmly stated that the Taiwan Strait remains "not within the scope of China's sovereignty." The ministry emphasized that any deliberate attempts by China to create tension in this pivotal maritime region would present a tangible threat to global security.

Highlighting the strait's significance, the ministry noted that the peace and stability of this critical waterway is not just a matter of national concern for Taiwan. Instead, it resonates as a shared interest among free and democratic nations worldwide.

This development underscores the broader implications for international relations, as Taiwan calls for attention to the potential risks associated with regional instability, emphasizing cooperation among democratic countries to uphold security.

(With inputs from agencies.)