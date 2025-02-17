Left Menu

Justice Served: Conviction in Danielle McLaughin's Tragic Case

A Goa court sentenced Vikat Bhagat to rigorous life imprisonment for the 2017 rape and murder of Irish-British national Danielle McLaughin. The victim's family expressed gratitude for the justice served. McLaughin's body was discovered in a forested area in Canacona, with the investigation leading to Bhagat's conviction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 17-02-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 12:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Goa has sentenced 31-year-old Vikat Bhagat to rigorous life imprisonment for the 2017 rape and murder of Irish-British national Danielle McLaughin. The judgement brings a measure of justice to a case that shook the community both locally and abroad.

The 28-year-old tourist was found dead in Canacona village, her body bearing signs of a brutal assault. The conviction follows a meticulous investigation by local police, who successfully gathered evidence leading to Bhagat's prosecution.

The victim's family, represented by attorney Vikram Varma, expressed their gratitude towards those who fought for justice. They emphasized the collective effort in ensuring accountability for the heinous crime that took McLaughin's life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

