The Perilous Journey of Mandeep Singh: From Amritsar to U.S. Deportation

Mandeep Singh's dream for a better life ended in deportation after enduring a perilous journey through crocodile-infested and arduous paths, organized by exploitative agents. Promised legal entry, he was among 112 Indians returned by a U.S. military aircraft amid a crackdown on illegal immigration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-02-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 13:02 IST
  • India

Mandeep Singh's odyssey for a brighter future was fraught with peril and deceit. Promised legal entry into the United States, Singh's aspirations crumbled when he was apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol on January 27.

He was part of a group of 112 Indian nationals deported amid a crackdown on illegal immigration, marking the third such batch sent back by the Trump administration.

Singh narrated a harrowing journey orchestrated by agents exploiting his dream, leading him through a 'donkey route' and enduring hostile terrains, severe hunger, and constant threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

