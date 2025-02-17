Justice Served: Life Sentence in Irish Tourist's Goa Tragedy

An Indian court handed down a life sentence to a 31-year-old man for the rape and murder of a young Irish woman in Goa, a case dating back nearly eight years. The victim, 28 at the time, befriended the convicted Vikat Bhagat during her visit in March 2017.

Lawyer Vikas Varma revealed the victim's body was found with multiple injuries in Goa's Palolem beach area, ambitioning her family's relief in the sentence bringing justice after a prolonged legal battle. Forensic evidence confirmed the violent circumstances of her death, including rape and facial injuries intended to impede identification.

This case highlights enduring issues in India's judicial process despite legislative attempts to address sexual violence after the infamous 2012 Delhi gang-rape case. Recent investigations revealed a significant reduction in the targeted creation of special courts aimed to expedite such trials.

(With inputs from agencies.)