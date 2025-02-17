Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Child's Play with Gun Turns Fatal

A four-year-old boy died and his mother was injured when a 15-year-old accidentally discharged a firearm at a poultry farm in Nagamangala, India. The boy, Abhijeet, was struck in the abdomen and his mother in the leg. Authorities have charged the teen with culpable homicide and the farm owner under the Arms Act.

Mandya | Updated: 17-02-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 14:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • India

In a tragic incident at Nagamangala taluk, a four-year-old boy, Abhijeet, lost his life while his mother sustained injuries after an accidental gun discharge. The mishap occurred when a 15-year-old boy played with a firearm at a poultry farm, authorities reported on Monday.

The tragedy unfolded around 5.45 pm on Sunday at the farm where the family, migrant laborers from West Bengal, were employed. The young boy's curiosity with the firearm, a Single Barrel Breech Loading (SBBL) gun found on a wall, inadvertently led to the firing that claimed the child's life and injured his 30-year-old mother.

Following the incident, police have pressed charges against the teenager for culpable homicide and the poultry farm owner for negligence under the Arms Act. Both individuals have been apprehended. The boy's mother is recovering in the hospital, and further investigations are in progress as the community grieves the loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

