Left Menu

Militant Attack in Benin Leaves Six Soldiers Dead

A recent militant attack in northern Benin claimed the lives of six soldiers, as the country grapples with cross-border assaults by Islamist groups. Seventeen militants were also killed in the encounter. This incident follows previous attacks in the region affected by insurgents linked to Islamic State and al Qaeda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cotonou | Updated: 17-02-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 14:21 IST
Militant Attack in Benin Leaves Six Soldiers Dead
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Benin

In a surge of violence, a militant attack has claimed the lives of six soldiers in northern Benin, an area grappling with cross-border assaults by Islamist groups. The deadly encounter saw government troops clashing with the assailants, resulting in the death of 17 militants, according to army spokesperson Ebenezer Honfoga.

This latest incident comes in the wake of a brutal assault in January that left dozens of soldiers dead in the northern department of Alibori, a region sharing a border with insurgency-heavy Niger and Burkina Faso. It underscores the growing reach of armed groups linked to Islamic State and al Qaeda, extending their operations beyond West Africa's central Sahel.

Benin, alongside its coastal neighbor Togo, has faced increasing threats from these militant expansions, signaling a grave security concern for the region as these groups continue to spread their influence northward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025