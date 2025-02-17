Crackdown on Illegal Sand Transport in Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy made a strong call on Monday for officials to implement comprehensive measures against illegal sand transportation, a practice he noted causes significant revenue losses to the state.

Responding to ongoing reports of the illicit movement of sand, Reddy tasked district Collectors and Superintendents of Police to perform rigorous inspections at designated sand reaches to curb the issue, as per an official release.

Additionally, he has directed the vigilance department to take decisive action against any transportation exceeding allowed sand quantities, reinforcing the government's commitment to tackling this illegal activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)