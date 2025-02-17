Court Orders DCP to Ensure IOs' Presence in Delhi Riots Cases

The court has instructed the deputy commissioner of police to ensure that investigating officers attend all argument sessions in the 2020 Delhi riots cases. This directive arises after an officer was absent from a crucial hearing.

The absence of Sub-Inspector Rajiv Kumar during a session highlighted concerns regarding selective evidence presentation and prompted the court to demand stricter adherence to protocol.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala suggested that previous orders directing officer presence were not effectively communicated, urging improved internal communication and accountability within the police force.

(With inputs from agencies.)