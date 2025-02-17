Left Menu

Court Orders DCP to Ensure IOs' Presence in Delhi Riots Cases

A court has directed the deputy commissioner of police to ensure all investigating officers are present during arguments in Delhi riots cases. This follows the absence of an officer during critical hearings, prompting the judge to emphasize the importance of accountability and communication within the police department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 15:23 IST
Court Orders DCP to Ensure IOs' Presence in Delhi Riots Cases
High Court directive Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The court has instructed the deputy commissioner of police to ensure that investigating officers attend all argument sessions in the 2020 Delhi riots cases. This directive arises after an officer was absent from a crucial hearing.

The absence of Sub-Inspector Rajiv Kumar during a session highlighted concerns regarding selective evidence presentation and prompted the court to demand stricter adherence to protocol.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala suggested that previous orders directing officer presence were not effectively communicated, urging improved internal communication and accountability within the police force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025