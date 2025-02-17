Zelenskiy and Erdogan to Meet Amid Ukraine-Russia Tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is poised to visit Turkey on Tuesday following an invitation from Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, according to a statement by the Turkish Presidency's communications director.

Zelenskiy and Erdogan are expected to explore ways of enhancing bilateral cooperation and addressing significant regional and global matters, the statement revealed on Monday.

This diplomatic engagement is notably scheduled alongside discussions between Russia and the United States in Saudi Arabia, focusing on resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and mending broader ties between Moscow and Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)