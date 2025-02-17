Left Menu

Zelenskiy and Erdogan to Meet Amid Ukraine-Russia Tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to discuss bilateral ties and cooperation. The meeting coincides with Russia-U.S. talks in Saudi Arabia concerning the war in Ukraine. The discussions aim to address regional and global issues amid ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 19:05 IST
Zelenskiy and Erdogan to Meet Amid Ukraine-Russia Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is poised to visit Turkey on Tuesday following an invitation from Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, according to a statement by the Turkish Presidency's communications director.

Zelenskiy and Erdogan are expected to explore ways of enhancing bilateral cooperation and addressing significant regional and global matters, the statement revealed on Monday.

This diplomatic engagement is notably scheduled alongside discussions between Russia and the United States in Saudi Arabia, focusing on resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and mending broader ties between Moscow and Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025