Perilous Journey: The High Cost of Illegal Immigration from Punjab to the US
Mandeep Singh, a 38-year-old from Amritsar, faced dangerous situations including threats from wildlife in the Panama jungles while attempting illegal entry into the US. Promised legal passage, he was instead taken via a treacherous path by his travel agent, resulting in his deportation after arrest by US authorities.
- Country:
- India
Mandeep Singh, a 38-year-old from Amritsar, endured weeks of grueling travel through dangerous territory en route to the United States. Promised legal entry by a travel agent, Mandeep was instead forced onto the notorious 'donkey route', a perilous path fraught with dangers including wildlife in the Panama jungles.
In a desperate bid for a better life, Mandeep and fellow migrants faced physical threats, lack of food, and extortion from their agents. Upon reaching the US-Mexico border, attempts to cross resulted in their capture by US authorities and subsequent deportation.
This incident highlights ongoing challenges faced by Punjabi migrants, many of whom invest life savings in pursuit of the American dream only to encounter life-threatening obstacles and a crackdown on illegal immigration by US officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab Prepares for Returning Immigrants Amid US Deportation Reports
US Deportation Drama: The Flight of 205 Punjabi Immigrants
Controversy Erupts Over US Deportation Flight Landing in Amritsar
US Deportation Flight Sparks Controversy and Diplomatic Debate
US Deportation of Indian Immigrants: A Decade-Long Process