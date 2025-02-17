Left Menu

Perilous Journey: The High Cost of Illegal Immigration from Punjab to the US

Mandeep Singh, a 38-year-old from Amritsar, faced dangerous situations including threats from wildlife in the Panama jungles while attempting illegal entry into the US. Promised legal passage, he was instead taken via a treacherous path by his travel agent, resulting in his deportation after arrest by US authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-02-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 19:24 IST
Perilous Journey: The High Cost of Illegal Immigration from Punjab to the US
Mandeep Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Mandeep Singh, a 38-year-old from Amritsar, endured weeks of grueling travel through dangerous territory en route to the United States. Promised legal entry by a travel agent, Mandeep was instead forced onto the notorious 'donkey route', a perilous path fraught with dangers including wildlife in the Panama jungles.

In a desperate bid for a better life, Mandeep and fellow migrants faced physical threats, lack of food, and extortion from their agents. Upon reaching the US-Mexico border, attempts to cross resulted in their capture by US authorities and subsequent deportation.

This incident highlights ongoing challenges faced by Punjabi migrants, many of whom invest life savings in pursuit of the American dream only to encounter life-threatening obstacles and a crackdown on illegal immigration by US officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025