Perilous Journey: The High Cost of Illegal Immigration from Punjab to the US

Mandeep Singh, a 38-year-old from Amritsar, endured weeks of grueling travel through dangerous territory en route to the United States. Promised legal entry by a travel agent, Mandeep was instead forced onto the notorious 'donkey route', a perilous path fraught with dangers including wildlife in the Panama jungles.

In a desperate bid for a better life, Mandeep and fellow migrants faced physical threats, lack of food, and extortion from their agents. Upon reaching the US-Mexico border, attempts to cross resulted in their capture by US authorities and subsequent deportation.

This incident highlights ongoing challenges faced by Punjabi migrants, many of whom invest life savings in pursuit of the American dream only to encounter life-threatening obstacles and a crackdown on illegal immigration by US officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)