Supreme Court Flags Absence of Government Lawyers in Key Case
The Supreme Court reprimanded law officers or Centre's lawyers for not being present during a crucial hearing involving a suit filed by the West Bengal government. The case concerns the Centre's legal rights to permit CBI investigations in West Bengal, despite the state's withdrawal of consent.
The Supreme Court on Monday criticized the absence of government lawyers during an important hearing of a suit filed by the West Bengal government, highlighting a lack of courtesy to the judiciary.
During the hearing, justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih pointed out that no law officer appeared for the Centre, including Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was busy in another court. Justice Gavai remarked on the nonchalance of the Union regarding key matters.
The West Bengal government has filed the lawsuit under Article 131 of the Constitution, after the CBI continued its investigations in the state without obtaining fresh consent, which was withdrawn earlier. The case's urgency and importance necessitated representation from the Centre, which was notably missing.
