Left Menu

Supreme Court Flags Absence of Government Lawyers in Key Case

The Supreme Court reprimanded law officers or Centre's lawyers for not being present during a crucial hearing involving a suit filed by the West Bengal government. The case concerns the Centre's legal rights to permit CBI investigations in West Bengal, despite the state's withdrawal of consent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 19:33 IST
Supreme Court Flags Absence of Government Lawyers in Key Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday criticized the absence of government lawyers during an important hearing of a suit filed by the West Bengal government, highlighting a lack of courtesy to the judiciary.

During the hearing, justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih pointed out that no law officer appeared for the Centre, including Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was busy in another court. Justice Gavai remarked on the nonchalance of the Union regarding key matters.

The West Bengal government has filed the lawsuit under Article 131 of the Constitution, after the CBI continued its investigations in the state without obtaining fresh consent, which was withdrawn earlier. The case's urgency and importance necessitated representation from the Centre, which was notably missing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025