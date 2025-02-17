Left Menu

Court Orders Collector's Car Seizure Over Farmer Compensation

A court in Majalgaon, Beed, has ordered the seizure of the district collector’s car to compensate three farmers inadequately paid for land acquired in 1998 for an irrigation project. The court enhanced the compensation in 2015, and the remaining Rs 29.50 lakh has yet to be disbursed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 17-02-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 19:43 IST
Court Orders Collector's Car Seizure Over Farmer Compensation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Majalgaon, Beed, has taken a notable step by ordering the seizure of the district collector's car to ensure three farmers receive their due compensation.

The farmers, Shivaji Toge, Santosh Toge, and Babu Moge, had their land acquired in 1998 for an irrigation project, receiving compensation deemed inadequate.

In 2015, the court had ruled to enhance their compensation, but a cumulative Rs 29.50 lakh remains unpaid, prompting the seizure order. The collector handed over the car keys upon presentation of the warrant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025