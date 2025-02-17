Court Orders Collector's Car Seizure Over Farmer Compensation

A court in Majalgaon, Beed, has taken a notable step by ordering the seizure of the district collector's car to ensure three farmers receive their due compensation.

The farmers, Shivaji Toge, Santosh Toge, and Babu Moge, had their land acquired in 1998 for an irrigation project, receiving compensation deemed inadequate.

In 2015, the court had ruled to enhance their compensation, but a cumulative Rs 29.50 lakh remains unpaid, prompting the seizure order. The collector handed over the car keys upon presentation of the warrant.

(With inputs from agencies.)