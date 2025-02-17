Court Orders Collector's Car Seizure Over Farmer Compensation
A court in Majalgaon, Beed, has ordered the seizure of the district collector’s car to compensate three farmers inadequately paid for land acquired in 1998 for an irrigation project. The court enhanced the compensation in 2015, and the remaining Rs 29.50 lakh has yet to be disbursed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 17-02-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 19:43 IST
- Country:
- India
A court in Majalgaon, Beed, has taken a notable step by ordering the seizure of the district collector's car to ensure three farmers receive their due compensation.
The farmers, Shivaji Toge, Santosh Toge, and Babu Moge, had their land acquired in 1998 for an irrigation project, receiving compensation deemed inadequate.
In 2015, the court had ruled to enhance their compensation, but a cumulative Rs 29.50 lakh remains unpaid, prompting the seizure order. The collector handed over the car keys upon presentation of the warrant.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- court
- Majalgaon
- Beed
- compensation
- irrigation
- land
- collector
- seizure
- farmers
- car
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump Claims Land Confiscation in South Africa; Threatens to Cut Funding
India Clinches Series Victory Over England with Phenomenal Match in Mumbai
Telangana's Landmark Caste Survey Paves Way for Social Justice
India Triumphs Over England in Epic T20I Finale
Israeli Delegation Heads to Thailand to Boost Workers Program