False Reports: Shahzadi's Imminent Execution Denied by Indian Embassy

Reports about Shahzadi facing execution in the UAE have been denied by the Indian embassy. A review petition has been filed, and the embassy is closely monitoring the case. Shahzadi's father reached out to Indian leaders for help, but sources confirm the reported imminent execution is incorrect.

New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 20:24 IST
  • India

The Indian embassy has refuted claims about the impending execution of Shahzadi, an Indian national currently imprisoned in the UAE. Sources confirmed on Monday that the reports of her execution within 24 hours are false.

A review petition has been submitted in Shahzadi's case, ensuring that her situation remains under consideration. Efforts by the embassy to follow up on her case continue with urgency.

Shahzadi's father, Shabbir, expressed concerns after his daughter, who has been incarcerated for a considerable time, warned him of possible execution. However, the embassy has reassured that these claims are untrue and remains in contact with UAE authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

