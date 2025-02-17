False Reports: Shahzadi's Imminent Execution Denied by Indian Embassy

The Indian embassy has refuted claims about the impending execution of Shahzadi, an Indian national currently imprisoned in the UAE. Sources confirmed on Monday that the reports of her execution within 24 hours are false.

A review petition has been submitted in Shahzadi's case, ensuring that her situation remains under consideration. Efforts by the embassy to follow up on her case continue with urgency.

Shahzadi's father, Shabbir, expressed concerns after his daughter, who has been incarcerated for a considerable time, warned him of possible execution. However, the embassy has reassured that these claims are untrue and remains in contact with UAE authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)