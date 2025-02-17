Left Menu

Sudan Extends Aid Access: A Lifeline Through Adre

Sudan's government has extended permission for aid agencies to use the Adre border crossing for an additional three months starting February 16. Previously, the government had restricted access due to concerns that rival forces used the crossing to transport weapons, a claim they deny.

Updated: 17-02-2025 20:42 IST
In a critical move to support famine-stricken regions, Sudan's government announced it would allow aid agencies continued access to the Adre border crossing for another three months, effective February 16.

The restriction was initially imposed last year amid allegations, denied by rival groups, that the crossing was used to transport weapons.

This extension aims to facilitate humanitarian efforts, particularly in the beleaguered Darfur region, providing a vital corridor for aid distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

