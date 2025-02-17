Sudan Extends Aid Access: A Lifeline Through Adre

In a critical move to support famine-stricken regions, Sudan's government announced it would allow aid agencies continued access to the Adre border crossing for another three months, effective February 16.

The restriction was initially imposed last year amid allegations, denied by rival groups, that the crossing was used to transport weapons.

This extension aims to facilitate humanitarian efforts, particularly in the beleaguered Darfur region, providing a vital corridor for aid distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)